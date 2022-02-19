Covid: PM returns lockdown party survey to police, and New Zealand reports record case numbers

Boris Johnson has submitted his responses to a Metropolitan Police questionnaire about allegations of Downing Street lockdown breaches, the BBC has been told. He had until 22:00 GMT on Friday to answer the survey. Officers investigating potential Covid rule-breaking sent the document to more than 50 people. Mr Johnson has previously said he did not believe he was breaking any rules, but apologised "for the things we simply didn't get right". Read more about the parties police are investigating, and what the rules were when the events were held at Downing Street.