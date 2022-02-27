'We were split up from our siblings when we went into care'

After I shared my story, I was moved by the public reaction. So many people have told me about their experiences of being separated or estranged from siblings while growing up in care. Some said that when they were placed in care their siblings were the only people they had left, but they'd had to fight just to get to see them. Others shared how traumatic it was to be separated from brothers and sisters. And some - like me - had grown up not knowing how many siblings they even had.