UK will not look away from Russia invasion in Ukraine - PM
- Published
The UK "cannot and will not look away" at Russia's "hideous and barbaric" attack on Ukraine, Boris Johnson has said.
The PM said President Vladimir Putin had launched a "vast invasion by land, by sea and by air" without provocation.
He said the UK and allies will launch a "massive package" of sanctions to "hobble" Russia's economy.
The PM will outline new sanctions against Russia in the Commons at 17:00 GMT.
In a pre-recorded TV statement, Mr Johnson said the Ukraine was "a country that for decades has enjoyed freedom and democracy and the right to choose its own destiny".
He said the UK and the world could not allow that freedom "just to be snuffed out".
"Our mission is clear: diplomatically, politically, economically and eventually militarily, this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure," he said.