Covid: How TV briefings shaped the pandemic, and faith groups in Wales react to mask law change

"He helped me through my problems, helped me to get my benefits sorted out, because I really wasn't aware of anything at that time," Steve, 75, says. Life was looking bleak for Steve until a specialist link worker in his GP practice helped him with the social causes behind his poor mental health. The city of Aberdeen is one of the few places in Scotland that has a link worker in every GP practice. The idea is to connect patients to the right support for problems such as finances, housing and isolation and free up GPs to deal with medical problems. Dr Alasdair Jamieson, who has been a GP for more than 30 years, said mental health problems "were increasing before the pandemic and they're going to increase further". Read more about how coronavirus has affected mental health.