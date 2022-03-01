BBC News

Queen recovers to carry out virtual engagements

By Sean Coughlan
Royal correspondent

Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
The Queen is well enough to take part in virtual audiences again

The Queen is back at work and has carried out two virtual engagements, Buckingham Palace has said.

After testing positive for Covid the 95-year-old had to cancel a number of events last week.

The virtual audiences on Tuesday were carried out by video link from Windsor Castle with the ambassadors of Andorra and Chad.

Palace aides say the Queen will also be taking part in some private engagements.

Although Buckingham Palace officials are not giving a "running commentary" on the Queen's health, sources suggest that the return to carrying out engagements shows a recovery from Covid symptoms.

Image source, Victoria Jones
Image caption,
There were two virtual audiences, including with the ambassador of Andorra

The Queen tested positive for Covid on 20 February and cancelled planned events after she suffered from mild, "cold-like" symptoms.

She had been caught in a wider Covid outbreak in Windsor Castle, where she lives and has stayed while recovering.

Although unable to take part in on-screen meetings, the Queen had been said to be carrying out "light duties", such as reading state papers.

There had been plans for an in-person appearance this week, at a diplomatic reception in Windsor Castle, but that has been cancelled by the Foreign Office.

