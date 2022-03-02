Covid: Compulsory jabs scrapped, and the rise in eating disorders

Cara Neary was 16 when the was diagnosed with anorexia. She's one of a number of young people being diagnosed with an eating disorder. Those numbers are increasing with two regional adolescent psychiatric units in Scotland reporting a combined rise in admissions - from 26 in 2019 to 68 in 2020. Although the full data during the pandemic isn't available, the Royal College of Psychiatrists has warned there had been "a huge increase in the demand and need for eating disorder services" across Scotland over this period.