In pictures: Ukraine donations pile high across the UK
By Hazel Shearing
BBC News
- Published
Across the UK, people have been donating clothes, bedding and toiletries to around one million Ukrainians who have fled the country since Russia invaded, as well as those in need in the country. Collection points have been set up everywhere from beauty salons to supermarket car parks.
The generosity has been so great that some organisers have had to limit what they are willing to take in, or refuse them altogether. Some charities are asking for cash donations instead, as it bypasses the need to transport donations hundreds of miles, and cash can reach people quickly to buy what is needed.
In Barton in North Yorkshire, Marta Libera is particularly worried about the women and children who have lost their homes. She told the BBC she has been collecting nappies, wipes and baby formula to send to Poland, her home country.
She's not alone. In Hartlepool, volunteers have been collecting donations from members of the community who want to help.
In a community hub, they are sorted through and categorised by a team of volunteers.
Collection points like these have sprung up everywhere. In Halifax, the furniture in a residential home lounge is barely visible under bags stuffed with warm clothing.
Donations have been collected in car parks like this one outside a supermarket in Northampton.
At Sweetcheeks Beauty Salon in Dawley, Telford, manager Rachel Evans has traded in her day job to help a Ukrainian colleague who wants to get supplies to those who need them.
One lot of donations has already been sent, she told BBC Radio Shropshire - including period products, nappies, clothing and bedding. One man even brought in a tent and gazebo. "It's been phenomenal really, the response we've had," she added.
The quantity has been so great that one location visited by the BBC on Thursday had asked people to stop donating altogether.
At the White Eagle club in London, over 100 volunteers have been sorting through masses of bags.
Magda Harvey, one of the organisers, told the BBC people queued for an hour and a half to give donations. "We've got so many offers of free transport, whole trucks. We are loading truck after truck," she said.
The club is working with international charities to keep an updated list of what is needed to avoid unwanted donations. "Ukrainians that have fled the country, they lost everything," Ms Harvey adds. "They left everything behind. I don't want them to lose their dignity by offering them something that they don't want."