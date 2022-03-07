Covid: Fourth jab for Scotland's vulnerable, and testing wind down fears in Wales

The Covid testing system will be wound down in Wales over several months as the nation plans to scrap its remaining rules at the end of March. But there are concerns about this process, with ministers saying they are "reluctant" for it to happen. That's according to Wales' health minister Eluned Morgan who said one concern was whether the system would be "ready to spring back" if there was a new wave of Covid. Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said testing was now "more targeted".