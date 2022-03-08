Prince Andrew pays settlement in Virginia Giuffre sex assault case
By Sean Coughlan
Royal correspondent
- Published
The Duke of York is paying the financial settlement to his accuser Virginia Giuffre and formally ending a civil case brought against him in the US, according to court documents.
"Stipulation of Dismissal" papers have been filed, which will formally close the civil sex assault case.
The amount agreed to be paid by Prince Andrew in the settlement last month has not been revealed.
But the court documents say each side will "bear her/his own costs and fees".
The brief court papers say that the case is now dismissed following the settlement from 12 February.
Once New York Judge Lewis Kaplan signs the order, the civil case will be completely ended.
The settlement accepted no liability and Prince Andrew has always strongly rejected claims of wrongdoing.
But the prince has agreed to pay an unspecified amount to Virginia Giuffre and to her charity for victims' rights.
There has been speculation about how Prince Andrew might pay the cost of the settlement, which is likely to run into millions of dollars.
But it is understood that he has still not completed the sale of a luxury ski chalet in Switzerland.