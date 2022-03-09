Covid: The children who are still missing school, and partygate probe continues

The police investigation into lockdown parties at Downing Street has so far resulted in more than 80 questionnaires being received by aides, officials and politicians, asking about the events. No-one has so far revealed they have received a fixed penalty notice as a result but the Met Police will disclose the number it issues with an explanation of the associated rule breaches. However, it's just not clear when that will be. Our political correspondent Iain Watson has taken a look at what's going on.