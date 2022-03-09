Absent UK soldiers may have travelled to Ukraine - Army
- Published
A small number of British soldiers have disobeyed orders and may have travelled to Ukraine to fight, the British Army has confirmed.
The soldiers were absent without leave and may have gone to Ukraine "in a personal capacity", the Army said.
"We are actively and strongly encouraging them to return to the UK," a spokesperson added.
All service personnel are banned from travelling to Ukraine until further notice.
The foreign secretary has previously said she supports UK civilians who might want to go to Ukraine to help fight, and that it was up to people to make their own decisions.
But the government later clarified that the Foreign Office advises against all travel to Ukraine.
The Ministry of Defence says travelling to help in the fighting may be against the law and could lead to prosecution.
Last week serving soldiers were warned that heading to Ukraine in response to the Russian invasion risked giving "the mistaken perception" to Russia that Britain had sent in troops to fight.
But hundreds of former British soldiers have said they want to go to Ukraine to fight or help with medical or humanitarian efforts. Many have told the BBC they are getting mixed messages from the government about whether they should go.