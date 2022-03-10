UK Covid inquiry draft terms of reference set out
The draft terms of reference for the UK public inquiry into the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic have been published.
It will look at preparedness, the public health response, the health and care sector response and the economic response, the Cabinet Office said.
The probe will play a key role in "learning lessons" from the pandemic and for the future, it said.
The inquiry is due to start in the spring.
The terms of reference were published after a consultation with inquiry chairwoman and former High Court judge Baroness Hallett, and with ministers in the devolved nations.
The Scottish government has already published the terms of reference for its own Covid-19 inquiry, to be led by Judge Lady Poole.
In the UK, more than 162,000 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.
The Cabinet Office said the UK-wide inquiry would "reflect the importance of understanding the experiences of those most affected by the pandemic" such as bereaved families and examine any "disparities" in the impact of the pandemic and the government's response.
It said there would now be a further public consultation of around four weeks led by Baroness Hallett to consider any changes to the terms before they are finalised.