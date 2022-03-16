Covid: New Zealand's border reopens and Heathrow Airport drops face mask rule

After more than two years, New Zealand has announced it's bringing forward plans to reopen its border to international travellers. The border was closed to control the spread of coronavirus but soon people will be able to come to the country providing they show a negative Covid test. Australians will be allowed to enter from 13 April but travellers from elsewhere will have to wait until 2 May to visit. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand is "ready to welcome the world back".