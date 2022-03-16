Covid: New Zealand's border reopens and Heathrow Airport drops face mask rule
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning.
1. New Zealand's border reopens
After more than two years, New Zealand has announced it's bringing forward plans to reopen its border to international travellers. The border was closed to control the spread of coronavirus but soon people will be able to come to the country providing they show a negative Covid test. Australians will be allowed to enter from 13 April but travellers from elsewhere will have to wait until 2 May to visit. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand is "ready to welcome the world back".
2. Heathrow Airport drops face covering rule
Face coverings are no longer mandatory at Heathrow Airport but will remain as a recommendation. This applies in terminals, railway stations or office buildings and comes as British Airways and Virgin Atlantic are the latest airlines to relax their policies. Read more here.
3. Sales plunge as infections surge in China
A surge in Covid cases means tens of millions of people across China face restrictions, which are are among the biggest since the start of the pandemic. This is having a knock-on effect on businesses with the owner of KFC and Pizza Hut reporting sales plunged by 20% in the first two weeks of March. Yum China has closed stores temporarily, offering takeaways instead but sales are "still trending down".
4. Face coverings remain in Scotland
A spike in coronavirus cases in Scotland has meant face coverings must continue to be worn in shops and on public transport until another review in two weeks. It would be "prudent" to keep mask rules in place, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said as she lifted all other restrictions on businesses and services from Monday. Meanwhile in Northern Ireland, all travel restrictions for international arrivals will be removed on Friday.
5. Life after lockdown
What was life like after we emerged from lockdown? A snapshot of that has been put together for a film and exhibition. It focuses on Coventry where people were asked to use their phones to capture life in parts of the city centre for two weeks last August. Take a look.
And don't forget...
What options are available to treat Covid? We've investigated.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
