Queen praises Commonwealth at missed service
By Sean Coughlan
Royal correspondent
- Published
The Queen has praised the Commonwealth as a force for good in "testing times", in a message sent as she misses the annual Commonwealth Service.
The Queen has been unable to attend after concerns about her mobility.
But the Queen's message showed no sign of her stepping back, repeating the lifelong commitment made when she was 21 that "my life will always be devoted in service".
Prince Charles is representing her at the Westminster Abbey service.
He will also go on behalf of the Queen to the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, due to be held in Rwanda in June.
'Common good'
The Queen's Commonwealth Day message commended the diversity and positive influence of the organisation of 54 countries and how it promoted "common goals and the common good".
She made no reference to her own absence from the service, which is not believed to be caused by a specific illness, but because of difficulties in travelling and concerns about her mobility.
The 95-year-old Queen recently recovered from Covid and has returned to holding diplomatic meetings and audiences in person.
But in one of those meetings last month, she said: "As you can see, I can't move."
The annual Commonwealth Service in Westminster Abbey, attended by senior royals including the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, is focusing on the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
An address is being given by the former Archbishop of York Lord Sentamu, and there will be music from Emeli Sandé and Mica Paris.
Human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell said he would protest outside the service over what he claimed was a lack of LGBT+ rights in many Commonwealth countries.
"Commonwealth countries account for over half of the world's 69 nations where same-sex relations are illegal," said Mr Tatchell.