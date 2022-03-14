Ukraine war: Details of new UK visa scheme for refugees announced
Michael Gove has set out some details of how people in the UK can host refugees from Ukraine.
The housing and communities secretary told MPs the nation has a "long and proud history of supporting the most vulnerable during their darkest hours".
There will be no limit to the number of Ukrainian refugees who can be hosted in the UK under the new visa scheme, he confirmed.
The government has launched a Homes for Ukraine site for those wanting to help.
People who wish to offer a rent-free space in their home to a Ukrainian refugee, for at least six months, can register their interest from now. They will be able to sponsor a Ukrainian visa from 18 March.
UK households will be offered £350 a month, tax free, for each family they host.
Ukrainian refugees with no family links to the UK can be hosted as part of the scheme, Mr Gove said.
But the sponsorship scheme is initially only going to be between people who are already known to each other - he said this was to get it "up and running as soon as possible".
It will be expanded with the support of charities, community groups and churches who can help with matching refugees to hosts.
As part of the scheme, open to all Ukrainian nationals and residents, refugees will have access to the NHS and other public services. Their children will be able to attend local schools.
Mr Gove said everyone in the UK was "in awe of the bravery of the people of Ukraine".
"The victims of savage, indiscriminate, unprovoked aggression, their courage under fire and their determination to resist inspires our total admiration," he said.
"The United Kingdom stands with Ukrainian people."
Shadow housing and communities secretary Lisa Nandy said Labour was concerned about "the lack of urgency" and added that the visa application process could be simplified.