Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has UK passport returned, MP says
- Published
British-Iranian detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has had her UK passport returned, her MP has said.
She has been detained in Iran for more than five years on spying charges after being arrested there in 2016 while taking her daughter to see her family.
Tulip Siddiq said Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was still at her family home in Tehran.
The Foreign Office said it would not comment on speculation but had long called for the release of "unfairly detained British nationals in Iran".
The Labour MP for Hampstead and Kilburn said British negotiators were also in the Iranian capital.
According to Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's employer, the Thomson Reuters Foundation, her lawyer Hojjat Kermani, when asked whether she would be released, said: "I am hopeful that we will have good news soon."
A £400 million debt relating to a cancelled order for 1,500 Chieftain tanks dating back to the 1970s had been linked to the continued detention of Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other UK-Iranian dual nationals held in the country - although the government has said the two issues should not be linked.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in December the £400 million that Britain owes Iran is a "legitimate debt" that the government wanted to pay.
A Foreign, Development and Commonwealth Office spokesman said it continued to "explore options" to resolve the debt but would not comment further as discussions were ongoing.
Mr Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has always denied the charges against her, was first jailed for five years in 2016 after being accused of plotting against the regime. She was sentenced to another year's confinement in April 2021 on charges of "spreading propaganda".
Her husband Richard Ratcliffe, who lives with their daughter Gabriella in Hampstead, London, has campaigned for her release including by going on hunger strike in October last year.
Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK's chief executive, warned the latest reports should be treated with caution as there had been "false dawn after false dawn" in the long-running process.
He said: "We sincerely hope these reports are correct.
"The detainees and their families have been suffering for years, and a resolution can't come quickly enough."