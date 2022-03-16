Zaghari-Ratcliffe talks moving forward, PM says
By Hazel Shearing
BBC News
- Published
Talks with Iran to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe are "going right up to the wire", Boris Johnson has said.
Negotiations are "moving forward", he said, nearly six years after she was arrested while visiting family.
Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 43, was accused of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government, which she denied.
Tulip Siddiq, MP for the Hampstead and Kilburn, said her family are feeling "more hopeful".
Speaking during a visit to Abu Dhabi, Mr Johnson said negotiations for the release of dual nationals in Tehran had been going on "for a long time".
He said he would not comment on Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's case further "because those negotiations continue to be under way and we're going right up to the wire".