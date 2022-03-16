Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Husband looks forward to 'new life'
- Published
The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says he is looking forward to the "beginning of a new life" with her as she returns to the UK.
Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is British-Iranian, had been held in Iran since 2016 accused of plotting to overthrow Iran's government - which she denied.
She was allowed to leave the country on Wednesday and is on a plane home.
Richard Ratcliffe said he was "relieved" she had finally been released.
He said their daughter Gabriella had picked out which toys to take to show her mother - and he had promised one of the first things he would do was make her a cup of tea.
"We can't take back the time that's gone," he said. "But we live in the future not the past. We'll take it one day at a time."
His wife, 43, and fellow British-Iranian national Anoosheh Ashoori are both on their way back to the UK.
The UK government said it had settled a £400m debt owed to Iran from the 1970s.
Mr Ashoori was arrested in 2017 and accused of spying, a claim he denied. A third dual national, Morad Tahbaz, has been released from prison but will not be returning to the UK.
Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been under house arrest and was given her UK passport back this week.