Covid: Travel restrictions end and is the world ready for great reopening?
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning.
1. Travel restrictions end for UK arrivals
All remaining Covid travel restrictions have been lifted for passengers entering the UK. As of 04:00 GMT, unvaccinated arrivals no longer have to take tests - the rule had already been lifted for the vaccinated - and passenger locator forms have been scrapped. However, Britons travelling abroad are still advised to check local rules at their destination.
2. Is the world ready for a great reopening?
It's a little over two years since the UK entered its first coronavirus lockdown, in the days after the World Health Organization declared a pandemic. With restrictions being lifted in many countries, even as some countries experience record case numbers, our correspondents around the globe offer a snapshot of how Covid is currently affecting life.
3. Keeping global trade flowing as China locks down
When the Chinese city of Shenzhen went into a six-day lockdown on Sunday, after a massive surge in Covid cases, it sent shockwaves through the world's businesses. Roughly half of all China's online retail exporters are based there, so if you're buying something online there's a very good chance it was made in the city. But, as Asia business correspondent Mariko Oi hears, British businesses have found ways to minimise the impact.
4. Schools focus on pupil wellbeing after Covid
After a report highlighted "increased numbers of children with eating disorders and anxiety" as a result of the pandemic, we hear from schools in Suffolk about the effects on pupils and their social skills. "Lots of children have struggled with school, and behaviour for some children can be really difficult," says head teacher April Grimes.
5. In pictures: St Patrick's Day events return
There might be one or two sore heads around this morning, after mass St Patrick's Day events returned from a two-year absence caused by the pandemic. Our picture gallery captures how people enjoyed the day.
And don't forget...
...if you're worried you might have "long Covid", you can find out more about the symptoms.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
