Sabina Nessa: Evil killer struck after marriage ended

The Home Office says at the time of the murder, Selamaj had the right to be in the UK but officials refused to give details. However, it has emerged that he entered illegally in 2015, arriving on a lorry after living in Greece. He based himself in Eastbourne, east Sussex, working as a pizza delivery driver and garage attendant. He married his wife on 5 November 2018 and they lived in a flat behind a row shops in Eastbourne.