Covid: Spring booster rollout begins and most Scotland's legal curbs end
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning.
1. Spring booster rollout begins
People eligible for an additional Covid jab as part of the spring booster rollout can now book an appointment. Those aged 75 and over, residents in care homes and with weakened immune systems in England are being urged to do so as infections continue to rise across the UK. Read more here.
2. Most legal restrictions in Scotland end
Most legal restrictions relating to Covid bar wearing face coverings have ended in Scotland. The change means businesses, for example, are no longer required to retain customers' contact details. Face coverings remain due to a surge in cases but the rules will be reviewed in April.
3. China's zero-Covid battle
While most countries are trying to live with coronavirus, China and Hong Kong have been trying to eliminate it. But they are currently seeing the worst outbreak in more than two years which has raised questions about the zero-Covid strategy. So how long can China hold on to this goal? Find out here.
4. Face masks dropped for NI post-primary pupils
Post-primary school pupils in Northern Ireland no longer need to wear face coverings in classrooms. The rule introduced during the pandemic has been dropped, bringing Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the UK and the Irish Republic.
5. Hybrid working brings hope
Councillor Jennifer Burke-Davies says remote council meetings introduced during the pandemic meant she could attend and watch her children. She believes this change has been helpful with childcare. And one academic says this surge in virtual meetings could boost the number of women in local government. Here's the full story.
