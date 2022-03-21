Prince Andrew plans to attend Prince Philip service
By Sean Coughlan
Royal correspondent
- Published
The Duke of York will attend next week's thanksgiving service for Prince Philip, says his spokesperson.
It will be Prince Andrew's first public appearance since the settlement of the civil sex assault case brought against him in the US by Virginia Giuffre.
The service at Westminster Abbey will celebrate the life of his father, Prince Philip, who died last year.
Prince Philip's grandson, Prince Harry, who lives in the US, has already said he will not be attending.
The Queen would be expected to attend next Tuesday's service honouring the memory of her husband.
But there have been concerns about her mobility and last week she was unable to go to the Commonwealth Service held in Westminster Abbey.
Public appearance
Other members of the Royal Family will take part in the service remembering Prince Philip's life and legacy - although Prince Harry has already confirmed he will not be travelling from the US.
Prince Harry has been involved in a legal dispute over the provision of security when he visits the UK.
In the fall out from the high-profile court case, Prince Andrew lost the use of the title His Royal Highness and stepped back from public life, but a representative says he will attend the service commemorating his father.
This will be the first time he will have been seen at an event in public since agreeing to make payments to Ms Giuffre and her victims' rights charity in a settlement that ended the civil court case.
Prince Andrew rejected any claims of wrongdoing, and the formal closure of the case earlier this month ended the prospect of a trial in New York.
But there have been questions about the prince's reputational damage and any future role in royal events.