Covid: Lockdown's effect on stomach bugs and police 'partygate' update
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning.
1. Fewer stomach bugs during lockdown
Data suggests lockdown helped more than halve the number of stomach-bug outbreaks in England during the first six months of the pandemic. People mixing less and washing their hands more often probably reduced the incidence of vomiting and diarrhoea, public health analysts say. This may continue if people carry on being germ-aware, they suggest.
2. Police send more than 100 'partygate' questionnaires
The Metropolitan Police has sent out more than 100 questionnaires as part of its investigation into parties in Downing Street while Covid restrictions were in place. The force - which is formally investigating 12 events, including three attended by the prime minister - says it has started interviewing witnesses and may contact more.
3. Covid numbers at new high in Scotland's hospitals
The number of patients in Scottish hospitals with Covid has reached the highest level of the pandemic, with 2,128 patients having recently tested positive for coronavirus. The latest surge is thought to have been driven by a more transmissible sub-variant of Omicron. However, the number of seriously ill patients requiring intensive care remains relatively low.
4. Remote learning could return, warn councils
A number of councils in Scotland are warning their schools may reintroduce remote learning due to a rise in Covid cases. Dumfries and Galloway, City of Edinburgh and Fife say they are experiencing high numbers of staff and pupil absences. However, they say in-person learning remains a priority.
5. Van-Tam granted freedom of Boston
He's become famous for helping the public understand the pandemic by translating coronavirus information into football parlance. And now England's outgoing deputy chief medical officer, Prof Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, has been granted the freedom of his home borough - Boston, Lincolnshire, at the home ground of his beloved Boston United. Back of the net!
And don't forget...
...if you're not sure whether any Covid restrictions remain in place where you live, you can check here.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
