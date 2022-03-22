Daniel Morgan: Met Police approach to tackling corruption is flawed, watchdog finds
By Tom Symonds
Home Affairs correspondent
- Published
The Metropolitan Police's approach to tackling corruption within its ranks is "fundamentally flawed", an inspection by the police watchdog has concluded.
The watchdog found the force had recruited people with criminal connections in the last two years, and more than 100 staff had broken the law.
It follows the failed investigation into the 1987 murder of Daniel Morgan.
The 37-year-old private investigator was attacked with an axe in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south-east London.
The inquiry into his death was hampered by poor policing and potentially corrupt links between detectives, suspects and journalists.
Despite six investigations and inquiries into the murder no one has ever been convicted.
The latest report by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) looked at the Met's counter-corruption arrangements and the findings of the Daniel Morgan Independent Panel report, which was published in June last year.
The HMICFRS report said "it would not describe the Met as institutionally corrupt" based on this inspection but it did say the force's approach to tackling corruption was "not fit for purpose".
According to the findings:
- In the past two years, the Met has recruited people with criminal connections and more than 100 people who have committed offences. Some of these recruitment decisions may have been justifiable, but the force failed to properly supervise these people to lessen the risks
- More than 2,000 warrant cards issued to personnel who had since left the force were unaccounted for
- The force does not know whether all those in sensitive posts - such as child protection, major crime investigation, and informant handling - have been cleared to the level of security vetting needed
- Property and exhibits procedures were "dire". Hundreds of items were not accounted for, including cash and drugs. In one instance, the security access code for a property store had been inscribed on the outside of the door
- The Met still does not have the capability to proactively monitor its IT systems, despite repeated warnings from the inspectorate. IT monitoring is used by most forces to enhance their ability to identify corrupt personnel
Publishing the HMICFRS report, Her Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary Matt Parr said: "It is unacceptable that 35 years after Daniel Morgan's murder, the Metropolitan Police has not done enough to ensure its failings from that investigation cannot be repeated.
"In fact, we found no evidence that someone, somewhere, had adopted the view that this must never happen again."
Mr Parr said the fact that more than 2,000 police warrant cards had gone missing had obvious "sinister implications".
Wayne Couzens, who had a valid warrant card as a serving Met Police officer, used it to coerce 33-year-old Sarah Everard before murdering her in March last year.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said that "whilst the report found some examples of impressive work, I am very disappointed that serious issues still persist".
"Standards must be immediately improved. I expect the mayor of London and the new commissioner to reverse these deficiencies as a matter of urgency," she added.