Coronavirus: UK marks second anniversary of first national lockdown
Events are being held across the UK today to mark the second anniversary of the first national Covid-19 lockdown.
A memorial concert for those who have died as a result of the pandemic will be held at St Paul's Cathedral, central London, at 19:00 GMT.
People are being encouraged to shine a light or display flowers in their window at 20:00 GMT.
Boris Johnson said those who died during the pandemic would "never be out of our hearts and minds".
The prime minister, who will mark the anniversary privately, said the toll the pandemic had taken around the world was "immeasurable" and paid tribute to the "heroic efforts" of NHS staff in caring for patients.
A minute's silence will be held at midday, as one of several events organised by the end-of-life charity Marie Curie to mark the National Day of Reflection.
There will also be an online map where people can pay tribute to their loved ones.
The day will be marked by more than 350 organisations, with UK landmarks including the Gherkin in the City of London, the Senedd in Cardiff, Glasgow Central Station and Belfast City Hall being illuminated in yellow.
The Covid19familiesuk group is holding an event where people can tie yellow ribbons with messages to their loved ones to Westminster Bridge, central London.
The first ministers of Scotland and Wales, and Northern Ireland's health minister will be supporting the day's events.
Julie Pearce, Marie Curie's chief nurse, said while life was starting to return to normal for some, "several million people are still living with the trauma of loss".
On 23 March 2020, Mr Johnson announced the first national lockdown, telling people they would only be permitted to leave their homes for limited reasons, in a bid to stem the spread of Covid-19.
The last remaining Covid restrictions in England were dropped at the end of February.
As of Tuesday, government figures show there have been 163,929 deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.
New infections are rising again - with 94,524 new cases recorded on Tuesday. Most of the infections are being driven by the BA.2. sub-variant of Omicron.
So far, 92% of people aged 12 and over in the UK have had their first Covid vaccine dose, 86% have had their second and 67% have had a booster.
An extra booster vaccination is now being offered to people aged 75 and over and certain other vulnerable groups.