Covid: 'Partygate' fines to be issued and home abortion service calls

Pubs have been hit hard by the pandemic, with former regulars staying away for fear of contracting coronavirus, and Ye Olde Fighting Cocks is no exception. Reputed to be the oldest alehouse in England, the St Albans venue had survived wars, plagues and economic crises, but closed in February after the licensee's company went into administration. But there's a silver lining for the pub, said to date back to 793, as former staff take over the lease. Read the full story.