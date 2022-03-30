Covid: Global school closures affecting millions and satisfaction with NHS drops
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning.
1. School closures still affecting millions
Schools across the world closed at the start of the pandemic and two years on, some still remain fully or partially shut. According to the United Nations Children's Fund - Unicef, 405 million pupils in 23 countries are still being affected. Nine-year-old Elin from Trinidad and Tobago is one of them. She says she's missing subjects like music which aren't the same online.
2. New low for public satisfaction with NHS
Long waits for GP appointments or hospital care and a lack of staff were key concerns raised by people in a survey about the NHS. The British Social Attitudes poll - seen as the gold standard measure of public opinion - found public satisfaction with the health service dropped to its lowest level for 25 years after a sharp fall during the pandemic. The government says more money is being directed to the NHS. Read more here.
3. Free Covid tests for some
NHS staff who care for patients directly, and care home residents are among those who won't have to buy lateral flow tests. The government's made the announcement ahead of plans to end free testing in England from Friday. Scotland and Northern Ireland say some free testing will remain during April while Wales has an end date of July.
4. Free parking for NHS staff ends
Free parking for NHS staff in England will end on Friday after charges were waived at the start of the pandemic. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the pandemic had moved to a new stage hence the change in policy. This has been criticised by unions. Read more here.
5. Silly billies?
During lockdown wild goats made the most of the quiet streets in Llandudno, Wales. Now that most restrictions have been lifted, the roads are busier but that hasn't stopped them taking a stroll. No kidding but they have even been seen forming an orderly queue at traffic lights.
And don't forget...
Here's more about the end of free Covid testing.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- PERIODS ARE JUST THE BEGINNING: The whole bloody story and facts that could change your life
- WHAT'S FAKE, WHAT'S REAL? Stories from the information war over Ukraine