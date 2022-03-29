Shrewsbury and Telford Trust: Better care might have saved 201 babies
By Michael Buchanan
BBC News
Some 201 babies might have survived had better maternity care been provided by an NHS trust, the BBC has learned.
Dozens of other children sustained life changing injuries as a result of the failure to provide adequate treatment.
Mothers also died or sustained injuries as a result of failures by the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust.
The trust has previously said it takes "full responsibility" for the failures in maternity care and "offered their sincere apologies."
After a five-year inquiry, chaired by senior midwife Donna Ockenden, the scale of failures uncovered is unprecedented in the history of NHS maternity care.
Significant or major concerns over the maternity care provided by the trust were found in 201 deaths - 131 stillbirths and 70 neonatal deaths.
The vast majority of cases date from 2000 to 2019.
The full report into the maternity care provided by Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust will be published at 10:00 BST on Wednesday morning.