How we pay the bills: Skipping meals and fewer car journeys

Darren's salary of about £2,750 a month is their main source of income. Ruchita runs a business teaching people how to cook Indian food in their own homes, but it doesn't bring in much and margins are tight. "If a client decides they want to have meat for starters and meat as part of the main course my heart sinks," she says. She will soon have to decide whether to increase her prices, or only cook cheaper vegetarian meals. She worries either might also cause a drop in her business.