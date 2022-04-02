Charles and Camilla visit Eastenders set
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visited the set of BBC One soap Eastenders after filming wrapped on an hour-long special for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Charles and Camilla toured Albert Square on the Elstree set, in Hertfordshire, meeting cast members.
The royal couple met stars Letitia Dean, Steve McFadden and Danny Dyer.
During the visit, Camilla revealed she voted for Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis.
Camilla told Ayling-Ellis, who plays Frankie Lewis in Eastenders, that she had voted for her in the BBC One dance show, which the actress won last year.
Ayling-Ellis said after the meet-and greet that Camilla also had revealed her grandchildren watched Strictly.
"It is amazing, so lovely. I mean come on, its the Royal Family voting for me, sometimes you forget how many people watch the show, I am mind-blown," she said.
Kellie Bright - Dyer's onscreen wife Linda Carter - said: "It was just a really special moment.
"I mean everybody has gone through a pandemic the last few years, it is just a nice thing to be able to do something like this again."
Phil Mitchell actor McFadden presented Charles with a street sign of Albert Square covered in cast signatures.
"On behalf of the cast, we hope it hangs on the mantelpiece," McFadden said.
During a group photograph, the Prince of Wales took off his jacket and gave it to Dean, who plays Sharon Watts in the soap.
The moment came after Dean said: "You've got your coat on, very wise."
This prompted Charles to take his jacket off and place it around her shoulders.
Charles was met with a round of applause after giving his jacket to Dean.
Dean later told Charles: "Thanks for lending me your coat, it smelt rather lovely."
Gillian Taylforth, who plays Kathy Beale, said: "It's just so exciting, we were all standing around the corner and we were all having fun, laughing and joking and when they said they're on their way suddenly I said: 'My stomach is going right jelly wobbles.'
"What a wonderful thing, what a lovely, lovely couple."
The royal couple were shown around the new set of EastEnders, which was originally due to be finished in 2018.
After meeting with Charles, Natalie Cassidy, who plays Sonia Fowler, said he was "so personable and lovely".
"They were very interested in all aspects and I think that is what's amazing about them, they make every conversation seem fresh," she added.
It is not the first time a member of the royal family has visited the Eastenders set.
The Queen met Dame Barbara Windsor, who played Peggy Mitchell in 2001.
The monarch stepped behind the Queen Vic, walked around Albert Square and through the EastEnders street market, meeting stars of the show.