Tory MP David Warburton suspended during investigation into claims
- Published
Conservative MP David Warburton has been suspended from the parliamentary party pending an investigation into allegations about his conduct.
The claims about Mr Warburton, who sits on the backbenches, are being examined by Parliament's Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).
Mr Warburton has been MP for Somerton and Frome since 2015.
A spokesperson for the Whips Office said the party whip had been removed while the investigation was ongoing.
His suspension follows an investigation by the Sunday Times newspaper.
Mr Warburton is chair of the all-party parliamentary group on music and has previously been a member of the European scrutiny committee.
He lives near Somerton, in Somerset, with his wife and their two children, his website says.