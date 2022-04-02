Search under way in English Channel for missing small plane

Getty Images
File photo of a Piper PA-28 Cherokee aircraft

A small plane flying from the UK has vanished over the English Channel, prompting a search for debris.

The plane, thought to be a PA-28, went missing on a journey from Wellesbourne, Warwickshire, to Le Touquet, France, at around midday on Saturday.

The French Coastguard said the plane - which was carrying two people - was the subject of a "worrying disappearance".

It asked vessels travelling in the Channel to look out for debris. The search will resume on Sunday.

Two French aircraft and a boat were engaged in the search on Saturday, with a UK aircraft also attempting to trace the whereabouts of the missing plane.

The small plane was on a journey between Wellesbourne and Le Touquet in northern France

