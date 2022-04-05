Covid: No progress on NHS early cancer diagnosis and more flight cancellations
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning.
1. No progress on NHS early cancer diagnosis
Staff shortages and disruption from the pandemic are causing delays for early cancer diagnosis, MPs say. This means the NHS in England is struggling to make progress on its target to identify three-quarters of cancer cases at an early stage. Some 54% of cases are diagnosed at stages one and two at the moment, and there has been no improvement in six years. If progress isn't made, the Health and Social Care Committee says it could affect more than 340,000 people. The Department of Health says it recognises "business as usual is not enough".
2. More flights cancelled
More flights are expected to be cancelled by EasyJet in the coming days due to high levels of Covid-related staff absences. It's likely the airline will ground around 60 UK flights today. Sixty-two flights were cancelled on Monday. British Airways has also had to do the same, leaving passengers wanting an Easter getaway frustrated. Read more here.
3. Party fine for ex-government ethics chief
Following the story that fines had been issued as part of the Metropolitan Police's investigation into lockdown gatherings, the government's former head of ethics has apologised for attending one of them. Helen MacNamara was found to be in breach of the rules when she went to a leaving do for a fellow civil servant on 18 June 2020. Read more here.
4. New Covid symptoms added to list
Shortness of breath, aching body and diarrhoea are three of the new nine signs of coronavirus that have been added to the official list of symptoms. The NHS says many of the new symptoms "are very similar" to those for colds and flu. Check out the full list.
5. Nipple tattoos for cancer patient
Emily had struggled to get treatment for breast cancer on the NHS during the pandemic but she's finally been given "one of the final pieces" of the jigsaw puzzle. She has new nipple tattoos following surgery. Here's her story.
And don't forget...
Check whether you're eligible to book another Covid booster here.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- THE GREATEST BOXER IN HISTORY: The incredible life of Muhammad Ali...
- THE BEST AT BEING BAD: Celebrating the British actors are who so good at being bad