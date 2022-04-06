Ukraine war: Bucha deaths 'not far short of genocide' - PM
By Joseph Lee
BBC News
- Published
Attacks on civilians by Russian forces in the Ukrainian town of Bucha do not "look far short of genocide", Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.
Mr Johnson said he believed Western governments would impose further sanctions in response to the killings.
Dozens of people have been found dead in the town - including some in a mass grave - after Russia's withdrawal.
Moscow denied involvement and described reports as fake news.
The prime minister said that he was confident that there would be further sanctions and that EU nations would be able to stop buying Russian oil and gas.
"I'm afraid when you look at what's happening in Bucha, the revelations that we are seeing from what Putin has done in Ukraine doesn't look far short of genocide to me," he said.
"It is no wonder people are responding in the way that they are. I have no doubt that the international community, Britain very much in the front rank, will be moving again in lockstep to impose more sanctions and more penalties on [Russian President] Vladimir Putin's regime."
The deliberate targeting of civilians is a war crime under the Geneva Convention.
But for a massacre to be considered genocide, the law also requires proof of the intent to destroy a particular national, ethnic, racial or religious group - whether entirely or in part.
The Genocide Convention, introduced after the Nazi Holocaust during World War Two, requires the 152 nations who are signatories to "prevent and to punish" genocide where it occurs.
