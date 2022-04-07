British man and son missing after Malaysia diving trip
By Andre Rhoden-Paul
BBC News
- Published
Rescuers are searching for a British man and his 14-year-old son who went missing on a diving trip in Malaysia.
Adrian Chesters, 46, and his Dutch son, Nathen Chesters, were on a group dive in water off the coast of Mersing, in the southern state of Johor.
Another diver, 18-year-old French woman Alexia Molina, who was part of the four-strong diving group, also remains missing.
A diving instructor who was also on the trip has been rescued.
The group had been on a training dive in 49ft (15m) deep water near small island, Pulau Tokong Sanggol, around 10 miles (16km) off the coastal town of Mersing.
Malaysian authorities called off the search on Wednesday due to poor visibility.
But on Thursday morning Norwegian diving instructor Kristine Grodem was found safe.
The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said Ms Grodem was found by a tugboat 22 nautical miles from the group's last reported location.
Ms Grodem told authorities she lost sight of the other divers when the group drifted far from their boat due to strong underwater currents, the MMEA said.
Maritime officials remain hopeful they will find the missing divers - who all had fully-functioning diving equipment and had surfaced before they had disappeared.
"We hope to find the other victims as soon as possible," said Nurul Hizam Zakaria, director of Johur's MMEA.
The Foreign Office have been approached for comment.
According to the PA news agency, it is understood they are in contact with the diving resort and has offered consular assistance to the family.
Authorities in neighbouring Indonesia and Singapore and passing ships have been told to keep a look out for the divers.
The divers' disappearance comes days after Malaysia reopened its border to foreign nationals on 1 April.