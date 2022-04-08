Student 'in game of Cluedo' with ASOS over mystery item
By Hamzah Abbas
BBC News
A student has said she feels like she is in a "massive game of Cluedo" with online retailer ASOS, after accidentally sending them one of her belongings when returning a package.
Ffion Morgan, 21, from south Wales, returned a parcel to Asos in December 2021.
She received an email shortly after telling her that an item not sold by Asos was found in her package.
Four months later, she is still no closer to learning what the item is.
Asos have been contacted for comment. The company's returns policy says they are not responsible for any items that are returned to them by mistake.
A customer care representative clarified to the BBC that if a customer's belongings are found, they will be contacted via email and asked to identify their missing item.
Ffion received an email in December 2021, which informed her that the warehouse team found an item not sold by Asos included in the parcel, asking her to confirm what she returned by mistake.
Unfortunately, Ffion could not remember what she may have accidentally included but provided her address anyway.
However, "for security reasons," Asos said they were unable to identify the item but suggested "having a little rummage around the house and ask family members if anything is missing".
Realising that she had lost her university ID card, Ffion suggested to the Asos reps that this might be the item she had included back in December, though did not hear anything in return until 6 April 2022 when Asos confirmed that it was "not a university ID card" but that she is "along the right lines" of it being a card.
"I'd say every week it randomly pops into my head, I shop from Asos frequently and it's a common topic amongst the family if anything ever came of the situation," Ffion told the BBC.
"I was gobsmacked reading my emails yesterday morning, I couldn't believe they'd got back in touch after all this time! I genuinely thought they must've just disregarded it and didn't bother to let me know."
Asked if she was any closer to finding out what the item is, Ffion said: "Honestly, no. I thought I hit the jackpot with the student ID, because that's the only significant thing that I lost during that time, but obviously yesterday's email confirmed that it's not that, although it's 'along the right lines'
"It feels like a massive game of Cluedo trying to figure it out. It's frustrating because I haven't lost any bank cards so I know it's not necessarily important, but for them to be this persistent it has to be something worth continually asking me."
Ffion posted her situation to TikTok, where her video has received over 400,000 views.
"I didn't even think the TikTok would get as much attention as it did, I made it as a joke between friends because the whole situation has been so funny and baffling, and I guess a lot of people are invested as well."
This is not the first time that someone has accidentally sent something to ASOS. Earlier this year, comedian Carla Freeman realised that she had accidentally sent her own underwear back to Asos when returning an order.
An Asos worker told her that "you'd be surprised at how many people do return items back to us by accident that were not purchased from us," though in Carla's case the items were not returned to her.