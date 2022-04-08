Holocaust memorial: planning permission for Parliament monument quashed
- Published
Planning permission for a national Holocaust memorial outside Parliament has been quashed by the High Court.
Campaigners successfully challenged the government after it overturned a decision by Westminster Council to refuse permission for the monument.
The London Historic Parks and Gardens Trust described the process to approve permission as "flawed".
The charity, which launched the case, argued the project was the "right idea, wrong place".
It opposed the UK Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre being built in Victoria Tower Gardens, a small triangular Grade II-listed green space next to Westminster Abbey and the Palace of Westminster.
The trust's lawyer, Richard Drabble QC, argued it did not comply with a 1900 legal act affecting park land, which contains "a prohibition on using Victoria Tower Gardens as anything other than a garden open to the public".
In a ruling issued on Friday, Mrs Justice Thornton said the case against the planning permission decision succeeded in relation to these arguments.