Johnson travels to Kyiv for Zelensky talks
- Published
Related Topics
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has held talks in Kyiv with Ukraine's President Vlodomyr Zelensky, Downing Street has said.
No 10 said the visit was "show of solidarity" with Ukraine.
A said Mr Johnson was using the trip to set out a new package of financial and military aid.
It comes the day after Mr Johnson announced £100m of weapons for Ukraine after the bombing of refugees at a railway station.
The Ukrainian embassy in London tweeted a picture of the two leaders meeting face to face.
In a Facebook post, Andriy Sybiha, deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office said: "The UK is the leader in defence support for Ukraine. The leader in the anti-war coalition. The leader in sanctions against the Russian aggressor."