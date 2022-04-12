Covid: Signs infections may level off and Heathrow busiest since pandemic
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning.
1. Early signs of UK infections levelling off?
Covid-19 infections in the UK may be starting to level off, although case numbers remain high, with an estimated one in every 13 people infected, according to an Office for National Statistics infection survey. The number of hospital patients with coronavirus is also stabilising and levels remain well below those seen in previous waves of the pandemic.
2. Heathrow busiest since pandemic began
London's Heathrow Airport recorded its busiest month since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with 4.2m passengers using it in March. It comes as a spike in coronavirus-related staff absences, combined with difficulties finding and passing security checks for new recruits, has left the aviation sector struggling to cope with the increased number of travellers.
3. Welsh ministers spent £32,000 on podcast
The Welsh government is facing criticism after it emerged £32,000 of taxpayers' money was used to create a series of 10 podcasts about the pandemic. Labour First Minister Mark Drakeford was interviewed for an episode of Unlocked: Covid Stories from Wales but, as political opponents noted, there was no mention of how the episode was funded. Campaigners accused ministers of using their "losses as an electoral campaign tool".
4. Why 'relaxed' Shanghai U-turned on Covid
Some 25 million people in Shanghai are in the second week of a strict lockdown, after a surge in Omicron cases. It's the first time the Chinese city has imposed such strict restrictions - until last month, it had taken a more relaxed approach than other cities in the country. We examine the reasons for the U-turn.
5. Long Covid rehab scheme up for national award
A 12-week rehabilitation programme for people suffering from prolonged after-effects of Covid-19 has been shortlisted for a national award. The Re:Start course in Middlesbrough has helped more than 100 people with long Covid since launching early last year, such as by giving them exercises to help their breathing recover.
And don't forget...
Worried you might have long Covid? Check the symptoms.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
