Covid: PM and chancellor reject calls to quit and iPhone maker halts China operations
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning.
1. Johnson and Sunak reject calls to resign over fines
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have rejected calls to resign despite pressure from bereaved families and political opponents for breaching lockdown rules. They - alongside the prime minister's wife Carrie Johnson, who was also fined - were found to have been in breach of the rules in Downing Street in June 2020. It makes Mr Johnson the UK's first serving prime minister to be sanctioned for breaking the law. All three have apologised. Our political correspondent Chris Mason has taken a look at whether Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak are finished.
2. iPhone maker halts operations
A major producer of Apple's iPhone has suspended operations due to lockdown in Shanghai. Technology company Pegatron says the temporary move at two of its factories in Shanghai and nearby Kunshan is "in response to Covid-19 prevention requirements from local government" in China. Here's the full story.
3. NHS backlog warning
It will take years to clear the waiting lists backlog built up during the pandemic, says senior doctor Colin Mckay. The NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde clinician says the pressure is relentless and some patients are spending longer in hospital due to complexities. The Scottish government says it has ambitious plans for NHS recovery.
4. Town centres recovery plan
A plan's been put together to boost town centres in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. Details have been published by the Scottish government and council body Cosla. Take a look.
5. GP 'phone first' system to stay
Speaking to GPs over the phone in Northern Ireland as a first port of call is remaining in place. The "phone first" system was introduced during the pandemic to minimise infection. The Royal College of GPs in Northern Ireland says it's here to stay but improvements are needed as some people have concerns.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
