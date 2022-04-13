Covid: PM and chancellor reject calls to quit and iPhone maker halts China operations

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have rejected calls to resign despite pressure from bereaved families and political opponents for breaching lockdown rules. They - alongside the prime minister's wife Carrie Johnson, who was also fined - were found to have been in breach of the rules in Downing Street in June 2020. It makes Mr Johnson the UK's first serving prime minister to be sanctioned for breaking the law. All three have apologised. Our political correspondent Chris Mason has taken a look at whether Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak are finished.