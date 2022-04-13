Soaring petrol costs drive inflation to 30-year high
- Published
Prices are rising at their fastest rate for 30 years, driven by a sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices.
Inflation rose by 7% in the 12 months to March, the highest rate since 1992 and up from 6.2% in February.
Prices are rising faster than wages and there is pressure on the government to do more to help those struggling.
Inflation is expected to rise even further after the energy price cap was increased, driving up gas and electricity bills for millions.
Inflation is the rate at which prices rise. If a bottle of milk costs £1 and that rises by 5p, then milk inflation is 5%.
The biggest contributor to rising inflation was transport, with average petrol prices rising by 12.6p per litre between February and March, the largest monthly rise since records began in 1990, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
This compares with a rise of 3.5p per litre between the same months of 2021.
Diesel prices also rose by 18.8p per litre this year, compared with a rise of 3.5p per litre a year ago.
Since late last year, prices have been rising fast as pandemic restrictions have been eased and firms face higher energy and shipping costs which they have passed on to consumers.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is now adding to the pain, as the price of oil and other commodities climb higher.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "I know this is a worrying time for many families, which is why we are taking action to ease the burdens by providing support worth around £22bn in this financial year, including for the most vulnerable through our Household Support fund.
The inflation figures for March do not yet reflect the average 54% increase in energy bills that took place from 1 April when the energy price cap was raised.
'I'm paying £120 more a month for petrol'
Sara Gerritsma, a student from Leicestershire with a partner and six year-old child, said she may have to give up her paramedic degree due to the rising cost of fuel.
The 32-year-old only started the three-year course in October but she has a 2.5 hour roundtrip each day to get to university in Northampton, and her petrol costs have shot up by about £120 a month.
"It would be really frustrating giving up my course. It was a big decision changing my career at 32," Sara told the BBC.
"But recently we have sat down and gone through everything and thought, can I afford to be a full-time student?"
Sara said the family was also using less energy and has reworked its food budget to save money.
Jack Leslie, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation think tank, which focuses on those on lower incomes, warned the cost of living crisis would "continue to worsen before it starts to ease at some point next year".
He said with wages not keeping pace with rising prices, people were facing "the biggest squeeze since the mid-70s."