Prince Charles stands in for Queen at Maundy Service
By Charley Adams
BBC News
- Published
Prince Charles has represented the Queen at a traditional coin-giving ceremony known as the Maundy Service.
It is the first time the Queen, who has been experiencing mobility problems, has missed the service in 52 years.
During the ceremony, Maundy coins were given to 96 women and 96 men - to mark every year the Queen has been alive.
Buckingham Palace has indicated the Queen is not expected to join members of the Royal Family at this year's Easter Sunday church service.
The Queen was able to attend the Thanksgiving Service for Prince Philip last month at Westminster Abbey, but she has pulled out of other recent events including the annual Commonwealth Service.
At Thursday's Maundy Service, the Duchess of Cornwall joined Prince Charles at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
The heir to the throne walked along a line of recipients saying a few words of thanks to each.
The special coins were given to pensioners who have given Christian service to the elderly, worked during the pandemic or helped people in need.
A 99-year-old recipient who served in the Women's Land Army during World War Two said she was "honoured" to receive Maundy money.
"It was lovely meeting Prince Charles," said Muriel Davies who was being recognised for raising money for the RNLI for 50 years.
"Because it's a good charity and water's so dangerous, I know that fire is as well, but water is very dangerous - saving lives at sea is worth helping."
The Bishop of Worcester, Dr John Inge, said the Queen had a list of Maundy money recipients and details about them.
"She's close by and would want me to extend to you her greetings," he told the congregation before the service, speaking in his role as Lord High Almoner.
It was announced on Friday that the 95-year-old Queen would not be attending the coin-giving ceremony and would be represented by Prince Charles and Camilla.
The 95-year-old Queen has only missed the service four times during her reign due to being away on overseas tours or because of the recent births of two of her children.
The service marking Maundy Thursday, which commemorates Jesus washing the feet of the apostles at the Last Supper, takes place every year on the Thursday before Easter Sunday.
The royal ceremony of awarding gifts on this day dates back to AD 600.