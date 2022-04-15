Good Friday weather: UK set for hottest day of year so far
- Published
Friday is set to be the hottest day of the year so far, with above-average temperatures across parts of the UK.
At the start of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, highs of 21-22C (69-70F) are expected in the south-east of England and 15-20C (59-68F) in many other areas, according to BBC Weather.
However, it is some way off the 29.4C (84.9F) record for the month, set on 16 April 1949 at Camden Square in London.
Western parts of the UK are expected to be cooler due to cloud and rain.
April average maximum temperatures range from 10C in northern Scotland to 13C in south-east England.
Last April saw highs of 18-19C (64-65F) and in 2020, 26C (78F) was recorded on 10 April in Treknow, Cornwall.
The warm weather is expected to last throughout the weekend in central and eastern parts of the UK before turning cooler on Monday, with highs of 10-14C (50-57F) for many, but still 15-18C (59-64F) in the South and East, said BBC Weather's George Goodfellow.