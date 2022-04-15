Good Friday weather: UK set for hottest day of year so far

Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Bluebells on the Goodwood Estate in Sussex flourishing in the balmy April temperatures

Friday is set to be the hottest day of the year so far, with above-average temperatures across parts of the UK.

At the start of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, highs of 21-22C (69-70F) are expected in the south-east of England and 15-20C (59-68F) in many other areas, according to BBC Weather.

However, it is some way off the 29.4C (84.9F) record for the month, set on 16 April 1949 at Camden Square in London.

Western parts of the UK are expected to be cooler due to cloud and rain.

Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock
A pair of pygmy goats sit on the roof of their house to take in the early morning rays
Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock
The day sun burns through the early morning mist and rises on what is set to be a lovely warm Easter weekend

April average maximum temperatures range from 10C in northern Scotland to 13C in south-east England.

Last April saw highs of 18-19C (64-65F) and in 2020, 26C (78F) was recorded on 10 April in Treknow, Cornwall.

The warm weather is expected to last throughout the weekend in central and eastern parts of the UK before turning cooler on Monday, with highs of 10-14C (50-57F) for many, but still 15-18C (59-64F) in the South and East, said BBC Weather's George Goodfellow.

Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock
Pretty pastel colours paint the dawn sky on a misty morning in the countryside
Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock
A Eurasian blue tit basks in sun as it feeds on peanuts in the countryside

More on this story