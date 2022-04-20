Prince Harry says Diana remains a constant presence
By Sean Coughlan
Royal correspondent
- Published
The Duke of Sussex has spoken of his feelings about the "constant" presence of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
"I feel her presence in almost everything that I do now," Prince Harry told a US television interview.
Speaking at the Invictus Games, he also talked of how he much he enjoyed the "chaos" of fatherhood.
But Prince Harry didn't confirm whether he would attend events during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year.
"There are lots of things with security issues and everything else," said Prince Harry, who is involved in a legal dispute over the provision of security in the UK.
He said that "home for me now, for the time being, is the States, and it feels that way as well".
Speaking in the Netherlands to NBC's Today programme, Prince Harry spoke of feeling the influence of his mother Diana "more so than ever before".
He said it felt as though Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997, had helped his brother William and "now she's helping me set up".
"Like he's got his kids, I've got my kids. You know the circumstances are obviously different. But now I feel her presence in almost everything I do.
"Definitely more so in the last two years than ever before, without question. So she's watching over us," he told interviewer Hoda Kotb.
Prince Harry talked about his visit last week with his wife Meghan to the Queen, who will reach her 96th birthday on Thursday.
He singled out the Queen's sense of humour as her best quality. "Her ability to see the humour in so many different things," he said.
"We have a really special relationship. We talked about things that can't talk about with anybody else," said Prince Harry.
He described the Queen as being "on great form".
"She's always got a great sense of humour with me and I'm just making sure that she's protected and got the right people around her," said Prince Harry.