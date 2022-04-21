Covid: PM seeks to delay inquiry vote and woman infected twice in 20 days

Authorities in China are taking what can only be described as extreme measures to stop a new wave of Covid. Entire communities in areas of Shanghai - where Western companies are said to be facing a "logistical nightmare" - are being relocated, with one notice revealing some residents would be sent to quarantine facilities more than 100 miles (160km) away. They would stay there for at least a week, some are exempt and only those who test negative will be taken there. Here's more on the story.