Beach photos mark Prince Louis' birthday
- Published
Photographs of Prince Louis have been released to mark his fourth birthday on Saturday.
The pictures were taken earlier this month in Norfolk by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge.
They show Louis - the youngest of her three children - enjoying a trip to the beach and holding a cricket ball.
To mark the prince's third birthday, his parents released a photograph of him on his bike about to go to nursery for the first time.
Prince Louis is fifth in line to the throne.
He was born at the private maternity Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London at 11:01 BST on 23 April 2018, weighing 8lb 7oz
His mother Catherine's photos have regularly been used to mark her children's birthdays.
The 40-year-old is patron of the Royal Photographic Society, and also released a pandemic photography book in partnership with the National Portrait Gallery last year.
Hold Still featured 100 photographs taken by members of the public during the pandemic, and the Duchess said it would serve as a "lasting record of what we were all experiencing".