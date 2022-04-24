Prince Edward and Sophie welcomed on second leg of Caribbean tour
By Charley Adams
BBC News
- Published
The Earl and Countess of Wessex met dancers, athletes and national birds on the second leg of their Caribbean tour.
The couple had a warm reception as they landed in St Vincent and the Grenadines.
However, during the Platinum Jubilee tour, the royal couple was also met with a small protest against British colonialism.
Prince Edward and Sophie postponed their planned trip to Grenada after discussions with the island's leaders.
A recent tour of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was axed after opposition from locals.
As they landed, Prince Edward and Sophie were greeted by scouts and girl guides as well as their second red carpet and guard of honour of the Caribbean tour.
Governor general Dame Susan Dougan and acting prime minister Montgomery Daniel welcomed Prince Edward.
The Countess of Wessex visited a community college to watch a dance performance and met two groups - Persons With Disabilities and the Society Of And For The Blind - in her role as a global ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness.
Meanwhile, Prince Edward met with Commonwealth Games athletes and watched a race held in honour of the Platinum Jubilee and a T10 women's cricket match.
But about 15 protesters displayed banners reading "end to colonialism" and "£CompensationNow" as the couple travelled to Government House in St Vincent and the Grenadines on Saturday.
This comes after the couple were warned to avoid "phoney sanctimony" over slavery by the Antigua and Barbuda Reparations Support Commission.
The couple also visited an aviary at the botanical gardens where the Countess of Wessex.
They also planted a tree to mark the Queen's 70-year reign and saw a tree planted by Prince Edward on a previous visit.