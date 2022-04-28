Covid: Care home challenge considered and hospital admissions fall in Scotland
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning.
1. Further care home legal challenge considered
Families whose loved ones died from Covid in care homes in Scotland are considering legal action after a High Court ruling about government policies in England. The High Court decided discharging untested patients from hospital to care homes in England at the start of the Covid pandemic was unlawful. Prime Minister Boris Johnson again apologised for all those who died and the Scottish government says it plans to "examine the findings in detail".
2. Hospital admissions fall in Scotland
Hospital admissions from Covid have dropped in Scotland, with data showing the numbers fell from 1,603 to 851 over four weeks - a 46.9% decrease. There had been a surge in infections due to the Omicron and its BA.2 variant. Read more here.
3. Drug error led to care home resident's death
An 87-year-old woman, whose routine medication was stopped after she contracted Covid, died because it wasn't restarted. This came to light during an inquest into Nora Foulkes's death. Failure to restart the drug when she returned to her care home contributed to her death in 2021, the inquest found.
4. Self-isolation ends in Jersey
Self-isolation after testing positive for Covid is being lifted in Jersey. From Friday people will no longer have to isolate by law but guidance will remain in place. This means those who have a positive result are advised to prevent the spread to others by keeping away from them.
5. Flower show exhibit for green-fingered gardener
Jason Williams had one marigold at the start of the pandemic but as lockdowns continued his plant selection grew and grew. His 18th floor flat balcony flowered into a "cloud garden", and now he going to have an exhibit at Chelsea Flower Show.
Coronavirus infections appear to be falling in the UK, but how is the rest of the world faring? Take a look here.
