British national killed in Ukraine
- Published
A British national has been killed in Ukraine and a second is missing, the UK Foreign Office has said.
A spokesman for the Foreign Office said it was supporting the families of both people.
Referring to the missing national the spokesman said it was "urgently seeking further information".
Details of what the two British nationals were doing in Ukraine and how or when the person died and the second went missing have not been given.
The government urged British nationals to leave Ukraine in February and has told people not to travel to the country since Russia invaded.
In the early days of the war Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she supported individuals from the UK who might want to go to Ukraine to fight but the government has since advised against this.
Hundreds of former British soldiers have said they wanted to go to Ukraine to fight or help with humanitarian efforts, while others without a military background have travelled to offer support to the Ukrainians.
Two British men who were fighting with Ukrainian forces have already been captured by Russian troops.
Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, who had both lived in Ukraine since 2018, were taken captive while defending the south-eastern city of Mariupol earlier this month.
There is no indication that the latest Foreign Office statement relates to the two men.