Neil Parish: Who is the MP who watched porn in the Commons?
By Natasha Preskey
BBC News
- Published
Neil Parish is resigning as an MP after admitting watching pornography in the House of Commons.
His resignation ends what has been an almost 12-year stint as Conservative MP for the Devon constituency of Tiverton and Honiton.
Speaking to the BBC, Mr Parish said his actions were a "moment of madness" and apologised to his constituents and parliamentary colleagues.
Mr Parish was elected in 2010 when David Cameron became prime minister in a Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government.
The 65-year-old had been a Member of the European Parliament for South West England from 1999 to 2009.
Mr Parish and his wife Sue - whom he employs as a junior secretary - have two children, Jonathan and Harriet, as well as two grandchildren.
Mr Parish grew up in Somerset, where he managed his family's farm after leaving school at 16.
Farming, the countryside and animal welfare issues are among his political interests, and he is the chairman of the House of Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee. He has spent his entire parliamentary career on the backbenches.
Mr Parish was elected to represent the South West of England and Gibraltar region in the European Parliament in 1999.
The following year, he was an election monitor for Zimbabwe's parliamentary election. Mr Parish said on his parliamentary website he was a critic of Robert Mugabe's regime in the country, and that in 2008 he called on the UK government to reject the legitimacy of Mr Mugabe's Zanu-PF government.
Mr Parish has said that Mr Mugabe banned him from re-entering Zimbabwe after this, and that this ban still remains in place.
He did not stand in the European elections again in 2009, as he had been selected as Conservative candidate for Tiverton and Honiton at the 2010 general election.
Mr Parish voted against same-sex marriage in 2013, when Mr Cameron's government was in power.
And he was against Brexit ahead of the 2016 referendum, saying remaining in the EU was the best option for British agriculture.
The politician was one of 287 British MPs sanctioned by Russia this week, banning him from the country.
He has a majority of 24,239 over the Labour Party in his constituency.
Outside of politics, his interests include music and swimming.